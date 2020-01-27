ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at an Albuquerque complex, the second homicide in the city in less than 24 hours.

Sgt. Tanner Tixier said a report of a shooting was made late Sunday night and responding officers found one man wounded.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died. A second victim left the scene before police got there but was found at the hospital. He was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and released.

Neither victim’s identity has been released. Investigators have not identified a suspect.

Police are also investigating a shooting fatality in a downtown corridor. Officers heard gunfire in the area around 12:45 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found one man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No suspects have been arrested.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.