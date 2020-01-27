Democratic efforts to damage President Trump’s efforts to remain in office don’t appear to be resonating with the public. Almost two-thirds of Americans say the president is not likely to leave office before the presidential election, according to new findings from an Economist/YouGov survey. Just 7% say this prospect is “very likely.”

• 43% of U.S. adults say it is “not likely at all” that Mr. Trump will leave office before the presidential election; 69% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 20% overall say it is “not very likely” that Mr. Trump will leave office; 14% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

• 16% overall are “unsure” about the matter; 6% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall say it is “somewhat likely” Mr. Trump will leave office; 7% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

• 7% overall say it is “very likely” that he will leave office; 4% of Republicans, 4% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 19-21

