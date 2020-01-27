JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri woman who shot at law enforcement officers and semi-trailer trucks during a police chase on Interstate 70 was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Victoria Ann Buol, 27, of Boonville, was sentenced for possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of destruction of a motor vehicle.

Buol and Russell Dean Moore Jr., 30, of Fulton fired at officers and at semi-trailer trucks during a pursuit on Interstate 70 in April 2016. Moore was sentenced in March 2019 to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

The incident began after a Columbia woman reported her Jeep, with firearms inside, had been stolen.

A Boone County Sheriff’s sergeant later saw the Jeep in a Columbia parking lot but it drove off when he approached. During the chase, several shots were fired at police cars and at four semi-trailer trucks on Interstate 70, investigators said.

Buol and Moore were arrested when the vehicle ran out of gas in Callaway County.

They told investigators they shot at the semi-trailer trucks in an effort to cause a serious accident, which would end the pursuit and help them escape, the prosecutors said.

No officers or truck drivers were injured during the pursuit.

