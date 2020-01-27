As the home of America’s military, the massive Pentagon building just outside Washington, D.C. is filled with mementos and artifacts commemorating more than 200 years worth of battlefield heroism from the nation’s soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines.

But on Monday, just down the hall from where the Pentagon’s reporters work, another historical monument suddenly appeared - the Commissioner’s Trophy that had been presented to the Washington Nationals for winning the 2019 World Series championship.

A crowd of Pentagon employees, both uniformed and in civilian clothes, gawked at the glittering, flag bedecked award sitting on the pedestal. Although photographs are normally forbidden inside the Pentagon for security reasons, many “selfies” were taken that day.

“Are there any players here?” one person asked. (There didn’t seem to be.)

And then as it had arrived, the Commissioner’s Trophy was suddenly gone and things went back to business at the Pentagon.

