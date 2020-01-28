The Pentagon on Tuesday night again revised the number of troops who suffered traumatic brain injuries during a Jan. 8 Iranian rocket attack in Iraq, now saying that 50 service members were affected.

Military officials last Friday said the number was 34.

“The department is committed to delivering programs and services intended to lead to the best possible outcomes for our service members who suffer any injury,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell said in a statement. “As stated previously, this is a snapshot in time and numbers can change. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

The Jan. 8 attack on Al Asad Air Base came just days after a U.S. airstrike killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The Al Asad attack brought the U.S. and Iran to the brink of war, but President Trump ultimately decided against direct military retaliation.

Part of the president’s rationale was that no Americans were killed or seriously wounded in the Iranian assault — a rationale that is now challenged by the Pentagon’s ever-rising estimate of injuries.

Of the 50 troops who suffered brain injuries, 31 were treated in Iraq and have returned to duty, military officials said. Eighteen service members were transported to Germany for treatment and evaluation, while another was taken to Kuwait for treatment and subsequently has returned to duty, officials said

