A massive earthquake - the biggest that the Carribean since Haiti in 2010 - has hit somewhere between Cuba and Jamaica, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries tied to the tremor, which was quickly upgraded to 7.7 on the Richter scale.

The quake was reportedly centered under somewhat shallower waters in the Caribbean sea, and at this time there is no word as to whether it could create tsunamis that would hit shores farther away from the epicenter.

The epicenter was reportedly located some 70 miles southeast of Lucea, Jamaica, and is said to have swayed buildings on that island´s western side.

While Tuesdayś was the fourth earthquake to strike where the North American plate grinds against the Caribbeanś, the area is prone to tremors large and small. Around Puerto Rico, for instance, Tuesday was marked by tremors of 3.1 and 3.5 shortly before the massive one struck, USGS data shows.

