MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - There’s another delay in proceedings for a man accused of killing four people at a Mandan business last year.

A hearing on defense motions to suppress evidence and change the venue of the trial for Chad Isaak has been scheduled for Tuesday, but now has been delayed until May 4.

The hearing on his motions has been delayed several times, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

The 45-year-old chiropractor is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer and Bill and Lois Cobb, who were married.

The four were found shot and stabbed at the business on April 1, 2019.

The trial in the case is scheduled to start Nov. 30.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.