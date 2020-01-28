ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - An artist known for work depicting his native Bolivia has died after being struck by a car in northern Virginia.

Alfredo Da Silva died Sunday. He was 84. Alexandria Police say he died at the scene after he was struck by a car Sunday morning. Police said Tuesday that the crash remains under investigation. The car’s driver remained at the scene and was interviewed by police.

Da Silva lived in Alexandria but was born in Potosi, Bolivia, and studied art in Buenos Aires.

Pablo Zuniga, director of the Art Museum of the Americas in Washington, said Da Silva was in the vanguard of a generation of modern artists from Latin America who rose to prominence in the ‘50s and ’60s.

“He was a major player at a time Latin American art was being developed,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.