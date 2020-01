TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Tucson are investigating a police shooting that took place Tuesday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was assisting in the investigation with Tucson police.

A spokesman said no officers or deputies were injured, but it’s unclear if anyone else was.

No further information was available.

