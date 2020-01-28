Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont has built a 7-point lead in New Hampshire over his nearest 2020 Democratic presidential rival, according to a Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald/NBC 10 poll released on Monday.

Mr. Sanders was the top choice of 29% of likely Democratic primary voters, followed by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 22%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 16%, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 5%.

Two weeks ago, Mr. Biden had been in the lead at 26% support, followed by Mr. Sanders at 22%, Ms. Warren at 18% and Mr. Buttigieg at 7%.

The survey of 407 likely Democratic primary voters was taken from Jan. 23-26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

