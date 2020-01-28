The remains of two crew members have been recovered from the site where a U.S Air Force jet crashed in Afghanistan, Pentagon officials confirmed Tuesday.

The E-11A Bombardier went down Monday in a rugged section of Ghazni Province. While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, there are no indications it was caused by enemy fire, officials said.

The aircraft’s flight data recorder also was recovered at the crash site, officials said.

The remains were treated with “dignity and respect” by the local Afghan community who were the first at the site, officials said.

Any sensitive items discovered in the wreckage were destroyed by the U.S. personnel at the scene.

The identities of the personnel at the crash site will be released 24 hours after notification of their next-of-kin, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.