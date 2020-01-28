Federal prosecutors Tuesday charged Harvard University’s chemistry department chairman with lying to the U.S. Department of Defense about his ties to a controversial Chinese talent recruitment program.

Prosecutors say Charles Lieber received $1.74 million to establish a lab and conduct research at Wuhan University of Technology. The Chinese university also paid Mr. Lieber a $50,000 per month salary and $158,000 in living expenses over several years, according to court documents.

Mr. Leiber is accused of failing to disclose the money received to the defense department and withholding information from government investigators.

Court documents also allege Mr. Lieber lied to Harvard’s investigators about the funds. Those lies caused Harvard to make false statements to the National Institutes of Health because its grants require the disclosure of ties with foreign governments, according to court documents.

Specifically, Mr. Lieber is accused of lying about his involvement with China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program that recruits overseas researchers to boost the country’s science and technology.

The Trump administration has long accused the Thousand Talents of Plan of being a veiled effort to pilfer U.S. technology.

In its complaint, the FBI said the program has “rewarded individuals for stealing proprietary information and violating export controls.”

