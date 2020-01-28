HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) - A report says a man who was shot dead by a Hillsboro, Oregon officer in the police station’s parking lot had followed a stranger more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Camas, Washington and seemed fixated on the man for unknown reasons.

On Monday, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying officer Bobby Voth was justified in the shooting and it would not be investigated further.

According to an investigation by the DA’s office, on Oct. 21, Jason Livengood began following Flugencio Osornio-Ambriz and was visibly angry and tailgating him.

Osornio-Ambriz told investigators that when he got gas, Livengood waited, then began following him again.

Osornio-Ambriz eventually pulled his SUV into the Hillsboro Police parking lot and told police that Livengood was following him, and he was afraid. According to the report, Livengood pulled into the lot and got out of his car with a gun.

According to the report, Officer Voth told Osornio-Ambriz to move, and Livengood tried to follow. Voth tried to intercept Livengood by telling him to stop and grabbing him. Livengood kept moving toward Osornio-Ambriz, and ignored Voth’s commands to drop his gun, the report says.

In previous interviews with The Oregonian, members of Livengood’s family described his behavior as “uncharacteristic.”

