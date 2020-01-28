Retired Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher vowed that “the truth is coming” and cast some of his former platoon members as “cowards” in a dramatic video posted to social media sites late Monday, catapulting his saga back into the national spotlight.

The case of Chief Special Operator Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with the corpse of an Islamic State fighter in Iraq in 2017 but acquitted of more serious charges such as murder, sparked a showdown between President Trump and Pentagon leaders, and ultimately led to the firing of former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

Mr. Trump restored Chief Gallagher’s rate last December after he’d been demoted by military leaders, and the president later publicly intervened after the Navy announced plans to formally review the case and possibly strip Chief Gallagher of his Trident pin, which symbolizes membership in the SEALs.

Chief Gallagher retired late last year and the case had largely faded from the headlines in recent weeks. But the video posted to Facebook and Instagram Monday evening suggests that he intends to fight to restore his name and shoot down what he believes are false charges and smears from the media and former colleagues.

“For my entire adult life I’ve had the honor and privilege of fighting for your honor and your freedom,” he says in the three-minute video. “Even though I went to trial and exposed all the lies that were said about me by certain cowards in my platoon and found not guilty, there are those to this day who refuse to accept that fact.”

“The fight to clear my name is not over,” he continued. “The truth has never been fully exposed about what really happened. You may think you know but you have no idea. For those who have and continue to slander my name, the truth is coming.”

The video also features video footage, names and duty status of former platoon members, some of whom testified against him in a military trial last year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.