The federal deficit will reach $1 trillion this year and remain above that level for the rest of this decade, the government’s official scorekeeper said Tuesday, highlighting an ever-worsening fiscal picture.

Debt held by the public will also rise from 81% of gross domestic product to 98% by 2030, and will soar in the years after that, reaching a crippling 180% by the middle of the century, the Congressional Budget Office said.

CBO said the problem is on both sides of the ledger. Tax revenue is lower than usual, at just 16.4% of GDP. Spending, meanwhile, is higher than average, at 21% of GDP.

The gap between those is the deficit, and it’s only going to get worse, the analysts said.

The 2020 deficit of $1.015 trillion is still not as high as the record years of President Barack Obama, who topped out at $1.4 trillion amid the Great Recession.

But the CBO said the deficits now are particularly bad for an economy that’s growing as well as the current one is. And while deficits dropped after the Great Recession, there’s no indication that a similar drop is looming now.

“We’re running trillion-dollar deficits while the economy is expanding – when are lawmakers going to wake up?” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “Ignoring what is staring us right in the face is fiscal malfeasance.”

CBO’s warnings aren’t new, though they are somewhat more grim than previous ones.

Yet Congress has brushed aside all the earlier ones, approving massive tax cuts and major spending hikes under President Trump.

Predictably, each party blamed the other.

“The budget baseline released by CBO today confirms that President Trump’s economic policies did not create a sustained boost for the economy like he has claimed,” said House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, Kentucky Democrat.

His GOP counterpart on the committee, Rep. Steve Womack, the ranking Republican, pointed out that Mr. Yarmuth and fellow Democrats didn’t even manage to write a budget last year.

