Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged in his missing wife Jennifer’s death, committed suicide Tuesday at his home, the Hartford Courant reported.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a bail hearing. Dulos, 52, was free on $6 million bond.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared May 24. Her body was never found.

Prosecutors accused Dulos of killing his estranged wife in her home and the disposing the body.

