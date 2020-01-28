MUSCATINE, Iowa — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden told voters here Tuesday that they can send a message to Sen. Joni Ernst that they disapprove of her performance on Capitol Hill by rallying behind his presidential campaign in the Iowa caucuses next week.

Mr. Biden targeted Ms. Ernst over her suggestion on Capitol Hill that the caucuses in her political backyard will serve as a referendum on the allegations of corruption that the GOP has leveled at Mr. Biden and his son Hunter and that have been a central part of President Trump’s impeachment defense.

“You can ruin Donald Trump’s night by caucusing with me,” Mr. Biden said at a campaign stop here alongside the Mississippi River. “You can ruin Joni Ernst’s night as well.”

Ms. Ernst, who is up for reelection in the fall, has been one of Mr. Trump’s most vocal defenders in Congress.

She has criticized the House Democrats impeachment push, which is based on the allegation that Mr. Trump froze almost $400 million in military assistance to force Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden, the point person in Ukraine for the Obama administration, and his son Hunter, who had landed a high-paying job at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company embroiled in unresolved corruption charges.

“Iowa caucuses are next Monday evening,” Ms. Ernst said Monday. “And I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus-goers. Will they be supporting Biden at this point? Not certain about that.”

Mr. Biden said that Ms. Ernst “spilled the beans” on the GOP’s hopes of taking down his candidacy.

“Pretty subtle, huh?” he said.

Mr. Biden campaigned here Tuesday with former Iowa first lady Christie Vilsack. He is touting his governing experience at a series of campaign stops across the state.

“The next president of the United States is going to inherit a world that is in disarray and a country that is divided, and folks, there is going to be no time for on-the-job training,” he said.

Mr. Biden is running second behind Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont here in Iowa, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is running third, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has slipped into a distant fourth place.

