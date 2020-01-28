A top Justice Department official Tuesday warned Congress than an approaching deadline for a temporary ban on fentanyl copycats could expire next week and subsequently create a surge of opioid deaths.

But criminal justice advocates said extending the ban could lead to mass incarceration of low-level drug dealers and addicts.

Both sides made their case to a House Judiciary subcommittee weighing whether to keep fentanyl analogues — substances chemically similar to the deadly synthetic opioid — in the same drug category as heroin, LSD and ecstasy making it easier for the government to prosecute traffickers.

Fentanyl analogues are currently classified as Schedule I drugs under a two-year emergency ban, which is set to expire Feb. 6 unless Congress takes action. Before the scheduling change, the prosecutors were required to prove the analogues were chemically similar to fentanyl and intended for human use.

Fentanyl and its knockoffs previously were classified as Schedule II drugs, meaning they are highly addictive but have no legitimate medical purpose. By classifying as a Schedule I drug, the government is saying fentanyl has no medicinal use.

The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on approving a measure passed last month by the U.S. Senate that would extend the Schedule 1 classification of fentanyl analogues for an additional 15 months.

Amanda Liskaam, director of the Justice Department’s opioid enforcement and prevention efforts, told lawmakers the temporary ban has saved lives. She said letting it lapse could return the country to the early days of the opioid crisis.

“We are running out of time and if a solution isn’t found, prosecutors will undoubtedly be hindered and drug traffickers will undoubtedly be helped,” she told lawmakers in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security.

Ms. Liskaam said since the temporary scheduling order went into effect, the Drug Enforcement Administration has seen a nearly 50 percent decrease in the number of fentanyl analogues agents encounter.

“The results speak for themselves,” she said.

Kevin Butler, an Alabama federal public defender, countered that keeping fentanyl as a Schedule I drug would allow the Justice Department to pursue severe mandatory minimums. Under current law, possession of 10 or more grams of a substance similar to fentanyl carries a five-year minimum sentence.

“Classwide scheduling is a step in the wrong direction and would mark a return to the failed approaches of the War on Drugs,” he said.

Lawmakers split down party lines on the issue. Republicans demanded the fentanyl analog scheduling become permanent, while Democrats insisted harsher drug penalties will not solve the problem.

Some Republican lawmakers accused Democrats of trying to reduce the prison population at the expense of those dying of fentanyl overdoses.

“Saying that we ought to put our opposition to mandatory minimums ahead of saving hundreds of thousands of lives … if there ever were wrong priorities, that is it,” said Rep. James Sensenbrenner, Wisconsin Republican. “Keeping people out of jail on mandatory minimums should not be acceptable to this Congress or to anybody else.”

Rep. Karen Bass, California Democrat, said Congress had a responsibility to avoid putting a law in place that would perpetuate the prison cycle.

“Many defendants who are not high-level traffickers may be unnecessarily subject to mandatory minimums that, in fact, become life sentences,” she said. “I want to make sure we repeat what we’ve done in past epidemics which is the over-criminalization of an addiction.”

