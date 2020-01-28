CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Washington state’s lieutenant governor and the founders of an immigrant rights group have been named winners of this year’s John F. Kennedy New Frontier Awards.

Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib and Freedom for Immigrants founders Christina Mansfield and Christina Fialho will be presented with the awards Feb. 7 at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

President Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, will bestow the awards, which were created to honor Americans under the age of 40 who are changing their communities and the country through public service.

They were inspired by Kennedy’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in 1960 when he said, in part, “We stand today on the edge of a New Frontier.”

Habib, a Democrat elected in 2016, is being honored for his work on “progressive issues” such as sponsoring bills that would guarantee paid sick leave for most workers in the state, and a bill that would “prevent racially polarized voting systems,” according to the JFK Library Foundation and Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Mansfield and Fialho are being honored for their “tireless efforts advocating for immigrants rights and protections,” the organizations say. Their Oakland, California-based nonprofit organization advocates for ending immigrant detention.

