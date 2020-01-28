By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 28, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - One of two people shot in Springfield on Monday has died, police said.

Two men were found shot on Union Street just after 9 p.m. Monday.

Both were taken to Baystate Medical Center where one of them died on Tuesday, Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh said.

The other victim’s injuries are not life threatening, Walsh said.

The victims’ names have not been released. No arrests have been announced.

No additional details have been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide