Authorities in Tennessee said a man in court for a marijuana possession charge smoked pot while appearing before a judge Monday.

Spencer Alan Boston, 20, was appearing in a Wilson County courtroom when he reached into his pocket, pulled out a joint, sparked it up and started smoking, police told reporters.

He was subsequently taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and another count of simple drug possession, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said the accused was led out of the courtroom through a small cloud of smoke, WTVF reported afterward.

“One of the craziest things I’ve seen,” he told the news outlet.

Mr. Boston was being held on a $3,000 bond as of Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. He has another court date set for April 14, the office’s website states.

