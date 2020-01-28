President Trump on Tuesday praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his handling of a contentious interview with National Public Radio (NPR) last week.

“That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you,” Mr. Trump said during a press conference at the White House. “I think you did a good job on her, actually.”

Mr. Pompeo and NPR made headlines in recent days regarding an ongoing saga that began with claims by the journalist that the secretary ridiculed and shouted at her during an interview at the department’s headquarters.

The secretary then alleged the journalist “lied” to him about the topic of the interview, and “chose to violate the basic rules of journalism and decency.”

The interaction has sparked waves of criticism from lawmakers and press associations who have condemned Mr. Pompeo’s behavior to the journalist and expressed “profound disappointment” of the dust-up.

