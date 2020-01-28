Anti-Trump activists are planning to rally outside the Senate ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings and then march through the city during the afternoon rush-hour commute.

Refuse Fascism is calling for people to begin “flooding the streets of D.C. and cities and towns across the country in sustained, non-violent protest demanding removal.”

“If masses of people converge on D.C. outside the Senate, where the eyes of the world will be focused on the outrageous cover up and sham trial, this has the potential to light a political fire that not only swings the impeachment trial to admit evidence and witnesses and move towards removal, but can move even more people into mass sustained non-violent action that refuses to stop until the whole regime has been removed,” reads a Refuse Fascism statement emailed to reporters. “Everyone around the world who has been wondering what’s wrong with the people in the U.S. for going along with fascism would take heart, and build even more pressure for our demand.”

The rally is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. between the Dirksen and Russell Senate Office Buildings on Capitol Hill. Near 5 p.m., Refuse Fascism intends to lead the crowd in a march on Washington, but has not expressed in what direction they plan to travel.

Alongside the D.C. protest, the group is working to organize simultaneous mass demonstrations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Carl Dix, a spokesperson for the Revolutionary Communist Party and Refuse Fascism, said in a statement that people need to stop being spectators to the impeachment trial and begin protesting in the streets.

“People flooding into D.C. can play an important role in breaking this open and forcing the evidence into Trump’s trial and build the kind of sustained, nonviolent, mass movement that can lead to the removal of the whole Trump/Pence regime,” Mr. Dix said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.