CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Cedar Rapids police are increasing their presence at a high school where a student was robbed of her cellphone by a young male with a handgun.

The robbery was reported a little after 3:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot at Kennedy High School. The 18-year-old student was nearing her vehicle when confronted by the robber, police said. He took only her cellphone, and she was not injured.

The robber walked into the parking lot and walked away after the robbery, police said. No arrests have been reported.

Police are encouraging students and staff members to walk to their vehicles in pairs or small groups.

