Three people were tested for the coronavirus in D.C., one of which came back negative, while the other two patients are waiting for results, according to the city health department.

“DC Health is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China. We are participating in national calls led by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and providing guidance to local healthcare providers and hospitals,” said a press release.

Coronavirus, which typically spreads among animals, is an illness that has a range of symptoms from those resembling the common cold to more severe diseases such as pneumonia, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Officials believe that the virus is spread from person to person, but are still investigating exactly how it is transmitted.

