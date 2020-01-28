Democratic presidential hopeful and billionaire Tom Steyer on Monday won the endorsement of Edith Childs of South Carolina, who launched President Barack Obama’s “Fired Up! Ready to Go!” chant that became a staple of his 2008 presidential campaign.

The Steyer campaign released an ad that features both Ms. Childs and Mr. Obama talking her up by saying he heard her voice “shout out” from behind him on his first trip to Greenwood.

“We need something different to beat Trump,” Ms. Childs, a Greenwood County Council member, says in the ad. “Tom Steyer can bring it. My guy Tom’s fired up, and Trump got to go.”

Ms. Childs had said last year that she was surprised she hadn’t heard from former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who has highlighted his longstanding ties to Mr. Obama on the campaign trail.

Mr. Steyer, the billionaire environmental activist and former hedge fund manager, is running in fourth place in South Carolina, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average.

