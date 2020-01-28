President Trump unveiled a highly anticipated Middle East peace plan Tuesday that would recognize Israel’s control over parts of the West Bank and allow Palestinians to maintain control of a contiguous territory if it rejects terrorism and meets other conditions.

Standing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the president said the plan offers a “realistic two-state solution” and “territorial compromises” that rival Israeli parties can accept. It will also freeze Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory for four years.

Mr. Trump said Palestinians will eventually double their territory and the U.S. will proudly open an embassy in East Jerusalem.

“It is only reasonable that I have to do a lot for the Palestinians or it just wouldn’t be fair,” Mr. Trump told an Israel-friendly crowd in the White House East Room.

Mr. Trump said Jerusalem will remain Israel’s “undivided capital,” however, and the plan will not force Israel to compromise its security.

He said presidents stretching back to Lyndon B. Johnson have tried to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but “bitterly failed.”

“I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems,” Mr. Trump said to applause in the White House East Room.

Mr. Trump said his 80-page plan is the most detailed one put forward to date and gets into the fine details, rather than focusing on broad concepts.

Mr. Netanyahu stood with Mr. Trump hours after he was formally indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Israel. The prime minister, who had withdrawn his request for parliamentary immunity, says he is innocent.

The peace plan was crafted by Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Mr. Trump gave Mr. Netanyahu and his political rival, Benjamin Gantz, a sneak peek of the plan in separate meetings at the White House on Monday. He said both men endorsed the plan because their desire for peace eclipses their personal rivalry.

“This is an unprecedented and highly significant development,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Netanyahu. “Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for having the courage to take this bold step forward.”

Palestinians have refused to engage in the talks and say the administration concocted a biased plan that cuts off their path to a fully sovereign state.

Mr. Trump said Palestinians should be enticed by billions of dollars in investment that will help their economy thrive on its own.

“They will be doing phenomenally all by themselves,” Mr. Trump said. “They are a very, very capable people.”

Critics of the plan questioned the timing of its release, since Mr. Trump’s been working on it for three years and decided to drop it in the middle of his Senate impeachment trial.

Mr. Trump recounted all he’s done for Israel, such as moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and taking a hard line on Iran.

Mr. Netanyahu, meanwhile, is contending with his criminal charges ahead of a March election back home, so he could use a boost from his U.S. ally.

Mr. Gantz highlighted Mr. Netanyahu’s struggles in a tweet, saying he must face trial.

“Israeli citizens have a clear choice: a prime minister who will work for them or a self-employed prime minister,” he wrote. “No one can run a state and simultaneously run three serious criminal cases for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.”

Mr. Netanyahu, meanwhile, cued up his White House appearance by tweeting an image of an Israeli flag.

