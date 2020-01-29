SPARKS, Nev. (AP) - The reward has grown to $8,000 as authorities in northern Nevada continue their search for a teenage suspect they believe was involved in a fatal shooting at a park in Spanish Springs in December.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s office identified 18-year-old Giovanni Gonzales-Mariscal of Sun Valley as a suspect earlier this month in the Dec. 2 death of 20-year-old Robert Decoite Jr. of Sparks.

The afternoon shooting north of Reno shut down the Spanish Springs Library at Lazy 5 Park through the following day while detectives investigated.

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday the victim’s family has added $5,500 to the previous $2,500 reward offered by Secret Witness for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the case.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.