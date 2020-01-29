Rep. Adam Schiff refused under direct questioning Wednesday to divulge any details about the whistleblower who spurred the impeachment of President Trump, irking Republicans who demanded he reveal what he knew.

Mr. Schiff would only say the whistleblower was found “credible” by the intelligence community’s inspector general.

Yet Mr. Schiff is withholding his committee’s transcript of its interview with the inspector general, which Republicans have said is suspicious.

The California Democrat said his committee is still investigating the handling of the whistleblower’s complaint, suggesting that’s why he isn’t releasing the inspector general’s testimony.

“There is an effort to insinuate wrongdoing on the part of the whistleblower,” Mr. Schiff said.

He did say he does not know the identity of the whistleblower, who reportedly has some tie to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

After a week of presentations by Mr. Schiff and fellow Democrats, and the president’s legal team, senators were getting a chance to ask questions of both sides, putting Mr. Schiff and his team on the spot for the first time in the official proceedings.

