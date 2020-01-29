Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard emeritus professor assisting President Trump’s impeachment defense, warned Wednesday that much of the country would refuse to accept a conviction in the trial.

He said he grew up in the era of McCarthyism, and the country is more divided today than it was then, and Mr. Trump is a flashpoint for that.

“Families are broken up. friends don’t speak to each other,” he said.

He said that creates a situation of “existential dangers to our ability to live together.”

And he urged senators not to make things worse by convicting Mr. Trump, which he said “would not be accepted by many Americans.”

