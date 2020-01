STODDARD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities investigating a suspicious death in southeast Missouri have taken a suspect into custody.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Stoddard County Major Case Squad descended Tuesday afternoon on a one-story home in Advance. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown amid the investigation.

