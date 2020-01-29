KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in southeastern Missouri are investigating after vandals killed and abandoned two sheep in separate incidents.

The Kansas City Star reports that someone killed and beheaded a pregnant ewe and left the headless body in the owner’s field on Jan. 14. The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office said another sheep found in the same field on Monday had been shot in the head at close range. This time, the sheep’s entire body, including its head, was left in the field, police said.

