Sen. Bernard Sanders on Wednesday endorsed Jessica Cisneros’ primary challenge against Rep. Henry Cuellar in southwest Texas.

The race is serving as a front in the war between the Democratic establishment and the liberal progressive wing of the party.

“Jessica is a strong advocate for real change and together we will build a movement to transform this nation so that it works for all our people,” Mr. Sanders said in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California is backing Mr. Cuellar, who represents the solidly blue 28th Congressional District.

Far-left groups say Mr. Cuellar is too conservative on issues such as abortion, guns and immigration, and that Ms. Cisneros will help advance the liberal cause.

The FiveThirtyEight analysis of votes shows Mr. Cuellar has voted with President Trump 44% of the time, which is the third-highest total among House Democrats

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and the Justice Democrats group that helped give rise to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York are backing Ms. Cisneros, an immigration lawyer.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez also has endorsed her bid.

