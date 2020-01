WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in Wichita.

KFDI-FM reports that the discovery was made around 5 a.m. Wednesday as firefighters were putting out the blaze.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released, and it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.

