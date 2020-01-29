BEIJING — A U.K. government-chartered flight that had been scheduled to bring 200 British citizens home from the Chinese city at the center of a new virus outbreak won’t fly as planned Thursday.

Britain’s Foreign Office said late Wednesday that “a number of countries’ flights have been unable to take off as planned. We continue working urgently to organize a flight to the U.K. as soon as possible.”

It was unclear what was causing the delay, but the Foreign Office said in a statement that conversations between British and Chinese officials were “ongoing at all levels.”

The British government said earlier that a flight would leave the central China city of Wuhan on Thursday morning.

When the Britons do return, they will be quarantined under medical supervision for 14 days.

Britain says it also has been trying to bring back Chinese family members of some Britons in Wuhan, but that Chinese rules prohibit it.

