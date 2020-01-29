Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski demanded to know Wednesday whether President Trump showed any interest in former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s actions in Ukraine before he was a political opponent.

The question stumped Mr. Trump’s legal team.

“I can’t point to something in the record,” said Patrick Philbin, one of the president’s lawyers, during questions in the Senate impeachment trial.

Mr. Philbin said part of the problem is he only had the record compiled by the House impeachment inquiry, and that didn’t show any previous comments that would shed light.

That’s problematic for Mr. Trump, who insists he has long been worried about corruption in Ukraine, and that military assistance to that country was delayed over those concerns, not because he wanted to take out a political opponent.

That the question came from Ms. Collins and Ms. Murkowski is striking. They are two of the Republicans believed to be on the fence over whether to ask for more witnesses to testify — and perhaps to vote to convict Mr. Trump.

Mr. Philbin did say that the president’s lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, did show interest in corruption on Ukraine beforehand.

