Former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice will be the next director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, the school announced this week.

Ms. Rice, a longtime faculty member and former Stanford provost, said she is “honored” to be named as the next director of Hoover, the school’s public policy research center. She starts on Sept. 1.

“Both the Hoover Institution and Stanford University are places that believe in the study and creation of ideas that define a free society,” Ms. Rice said. “The nurturing of these ideas, the value of free inquiry and the preservation of open dialogue are the backbone of democracy.”

The school is fortunate to have Ms. Rice take the reins at Hoover, said Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

“Her accomplishments as a scholar, strategic thinker, and public servant and her deep commitment to Hoover make her the ideal leader for defining the next chapter in Hoover’s long and distinguished history,” Mr. Tessier-Lavigne said.

Ms. Rice will succeed Thomas Gilligan as head of the research center. Mr. Gilligan announced last year that he planned to leave the job.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.