A Colorado Republican facing a tough reelection fight for his Senate seat this November has said he is siding with Republican leadership and does not want to see additional witnesses in the impeachment trial.

“I do not believe we need to hear from an 18th witness,” Mr. Gardner told The Washington Times in a statement. “I have approached every aspect of this grave constitutional duty with the respect and attention required by law, and have reached this decision after carefully weighing the House managers and defense arguments and closely reviewing the evidence from the House, which included well over 100 hours of testimony from 17 witnesses.”

The news first broke on the Colorado Politics website.

Mr. Gardner was one of the handful of Republican senators Democrats were hoping to break off the GOP party line to support their push for additional witnesses and documents. They need four Republicans to vote with them to secure an extended trial.

