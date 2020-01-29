CORALVILLE, Iowa — Andrew Yang, a 2020 presidential contender, is teaming up with comedian Dave Chapelle on the campaign trail in South Carolina. Mr. Chappelle, an icon of stand-up comedy, endorsed Mr. Yang this month and vouched for him during a swing through Iowa this week.

The Des Moines Register reported Tuesday Mr. Chappelle said he supports Mr. Yang’s push for universal basic income plan — which would push to give every American over the age of 18 years old $1,000 per month.

“If people listen to me, so be it, if they don’t, do be it, but I know I’m doing my civic duty by just saying the thing I believe in,” Mr. Chappelle said said. “This is without irony or punchline, I’m just telling you — this guy’s got some great ideas, you should check it out.”

Mr. Chappelle is slated to join Mr. Yang for a “meet and greet” Wednesday in Columbia and canvas with him Thursday in Charleston, according to the Democrat’s campaign.

