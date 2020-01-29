Friday, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day.

Dirty Habit (555 Eighth St. NW) is offering a four-course meal, priced at $89, Feb. 14-16. Ariana Lightningstorm, one of only eight certified lipsologists, will hold complimentary readings on the 14th from 5 to 7 p.m. (Lipsology is the art of reading lip prints.) Guests are invited to put on lipstick, kiss a one-of-a-kind card, and learn about their lip-print messages.

BLT Steak (1625 I St. NW) is hosting a special “Paris in a Pan” couples cooking class followed by a three-course lunch with wine pairings on Saturday, Feb. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. Participants will explore techniques and proofing of French breads, taste and experiment with various French cheeses, prepare French fries and classic sauces, and learn about the history and preparation of the classic dessert Paris-Brest. Prices range from $110 to $195.

Anju (1805 18th St. NW) is offering a three-course meal with an optional beverage for Valentine’s Day, priced at $85 and available in the restaurant’s upstairs dining room. Bottles of wine can be added for $25.

At both CHIKO locations (423 Eighth St. SE and 2029 P St. NW), Valentine’s Day will be celebrated with a $65 candlelit dinner of specialties and unlimited bubbly.

Kingbird (Watergate Hotel, 2650 Virginia Ave. NW) is including a “love letter” special in a Valentine prix-fixe dinner available Feb. 14-16. It’s pasta dough stuffed with a shrimp and lobster mousseline, resembling a sealed envelope and served between the first and main courses. It’s available for diners with reservations Feb. 14-16; orders must be placed 72 hours in advance.

The Bloody Mary was invented in Harry’s Bar in Paris in 1921. Kingbird has replaced it with the Green Mary, combining avocado puree, tomato juice, lemon juice and a blend of Ethiopian spices.

2941 Restaurant (2941 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church) has introduced “Vices and Virtues” cocktails, featured through March. Prices range from $13 to $18 for spirited libations and $8 to $10 for the temperance cocktails.

Silver Diner’s 17 locations are offering a 25% discount all year for anyone showing law enforcement identification.

On Feb. 25, an indoor Mardi Gras extravaganza will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Union Market’s Dock5 (1309 Fifth St. NE) featuring all-you-can-eat-and-drink Southern-influenced food and cocktails, live music, a costume contest and hurricane cocktail competition. The extravaganza, sponsored by Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery (1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington), raises funds for the nonprofit DC Central Kitchen.

Ashok Bajaj’s Bindaas (2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) and Bindaas Cleveland Park (3309 Connecticut Ave. NW) has introduced a new collection of regional curry bowls, available throughout February and priced at $14, to introduce the cuisines of Goa, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengal, among others.

Just opened is Mr. Bajaj’s newest venture, Annabelle (2132 Florida Ave. NW), located in the space formerly occupied by Nora’s. Frank Ruta is its executive chef. Menu prices range from $9 to $110 for locally inspired dishes.

Ambar Capitol Hill (523 Eighth St. SE) will be closed for renovation in February and March. To celebrate its seventh anniversary, Ambar is offering one patron a chance to win a trip for two to Belgrade, Serbia. The prize includes airline tickets, accommodations for a two-night stay in a five-star hotel and dinner at Ambar Belgrade. To enter, contestants must follow Ambar Capitol Hill on Instagram (@ambar_capitol_hill), share Ambar Capitol Hill’s Instagram post about the trip and send a message with an email contact by March 23. The winner will be announced when the restaurant reopens in April.

Three Adams Morgan restaurants are sponsoring a mumbo sauce competition this week, leading up to Super Bowl LIV: Mintwood Place (1813 Columbia Rd. NW) is offering smoked duck wings, Lucky Buns (2000 18th St. NW) is serving a Thai fried chicken mumbo bun, and The Game Sports Pub (2411 18th St. NW) has Filipino-style chicken wings.

Mumbo sauce is a sweet and tangy condiment that has become a staple in Chinese take-out restaurants. Diners at the three restaurants will receive a raffle ticket with the purchase of a mumbo sauce dish. The restaurant that dispenses the most tickets with mumbo sauce orders will be the winner of the competition, Winners will be announced Monday on the restaurants’ Instagram feeds: @mintwoodplace,@eatluckybunz, @thegamesportspub. Winners will receive a gift card at a participating restaurant.

Restaurant Week at National Harbor takes place Saturday through Feb. 8, with dinners priced at $38 and lunch at $20.

Tony & Joe’s Seafood Place (3000 K St. NW) is promoting a Winter Warm Up for two, which includes two mixed green salads, two entrees, two desserts and two glasses of house red or white wine. The deal is priced at $65, but is not available on holidays, Sunday brunch or Valentine’s Day.

