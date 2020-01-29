GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Two teenage boys were charged with assaulting a 13-year-old girl inside a Delaware mental health facility on Monday, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a fight just before 11:30 a.m. at Sun Behavioral Delaware in Georgetown, the department told news outlets. Police didn’t say what led to the fight.

Officers charged a 17-year-old boy from Millsboro with second-degree assault, strangulation and conspiracy and a 13-year-old boy from Frankford with second-degree assault and conspiracy, department spokesman Det. Joey Melvin said.

Both juveniles were arraigned at Sussex County Family Court and released on unsecured bond, according to the department.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.