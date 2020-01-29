Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday announced a run for U.S. Senate in Georgia — a move that prompted an immediate and stern rebuke from the Senate GOP’s campaign arm.

“We’re in for the Georgia Senate race down here,” Mr. Collins said on “Fox & Friends.” “We’re getting ready for a good time down here to keep defending this president.”

Gov. Brian Kemp picked Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia for her current seat last year in the wake of former GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson’s retirement announcement.

Mr. Collins, who had reportedly been President Trump’s preferred choice for the appointment, has been a prominent defender of Mr. Trump during the impeachment process.

He demurred on a potential endorsement from Mr. Trump.

“I appreciate all his help and support in the past,” he said. “We look forward to working for him and be back in Washington today to do just that.”

But a top official with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, called the move selfish and said Mr. Collins is jeopardizing Republicans’ election prospects in Georgia this year.

“The NRSC stands firmly behind Sen. Kelly Loeffler and urges anyone who wants to reelect President Trump, hold the GOP Senate majority and stop socialism to do the same,” said NRSC Executive Director Kevin McLaughlin.

A top official with the Senate Leadership Fund, a leading Senate GOP-aligned super PAC, also criticized the announcement and said they would have Ms. Loeffler’s back if she needs them.

“It’s so selfish of Doug Collins to be promoting himself when President Trump needs a unified team and Senator Loeffler is such a warrior for the president,” said SLF President Steven Law. “As we’ve said before, Senator Loeffler is an outsider like Trump, not just another D.C. politician.”

Mr. Collins said he isn’t concerned about intraparty squabbling and that his focus is on the people of Georgia.

“We just need to have a process that lets people decide,” he said. “I look forward to a good exchange of ideas and look forward to this election.”

An all-party special election is set for November to fill out the final two years of Mr. Isakson’s term. If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, there would be a runoff election in January for the top two vote-getters.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.