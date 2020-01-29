Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:

___

Jan. 24

The (Tupelo) Daily Journal on student achievements in Mississippi:

In 2014, Mississippi’s Board of Education rolled out an ambitious and transparent five-year strategic plan of achievement – and success – for Mississippi’s public school students, setting a road map for every child to succeed.

Five years later, the state superintendent of education’s 2018-2019 annual report shows Mississippi student achievement has reached an all-time high.

“The nation now considers Mississippi a leader in education because our students are making faster progress than nearly every other state,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, state superintendent of education.

Along with rising student proficiency levels on state assessments, Mississippi has achieved the No. 1 spot in the nation for gains on the Nation’s Report Card, emphasizing its commitment to higher academic standards.

Wright noted that Mississippi students are making faster progress than nearly every other state in the nation because expectations for what they can accomplish were raised.

By the Numbers

- Only state with significant increases in three of the four NAEP tested areas

- One of just two states/jurisdictions that improved in three of the four NAEP grade and subject combinations

- Fourth–graders scored higher than the nation’s public school average in mathematics and tied the nation in reading

- Eighth–grade students outpacing the nation for growth in mathematics, and 8th grade reading holding steady

- First in the nation in fourth grade reading

- First in the nation in fourth grade math

- 4,337 teachers achieved National Board Certification, demonstrating attainment of the knowledge and skills necessary to prepare students for 21st century success

- Of 140 districts, 31 school districts received A ratings, including Alcorn School District, Amory School District, Booneville School District, Lafayette County School District, New Albany School District, Oxford School District, Pontotoc City School District, Tishomingo County School District, Union County School District, and Union Public School District

- Third–grade reading achievement – 85.6% of students meet the highest reading standard ever required under the Literacy-Based Promotion Act

- Achieved an all time high pass rate of 34% on AP exams

- Career and Technical education course enrollment rose to 151,000, up 17%

- Graduation rate reached all time high of 85% – surpassing national rate of 84.6%

- One of only seven states in the nation that met all or most quality standards for early childhood education. The state’s Early Learning Collaborative scored 575 against a target end-of-year score of 498 for pre-K

Education in grades K-12 means everything in terms of academic preparation for the rest of life. Life-long learning builds on a solid, rigorous foundation, which is based on higher academic standards.

Historic achievements are being made in our state and region, and Mississippi is now being recognized as a leader in education. Our students, teachers and school leaders are to be commended for this successful chapter in Mississippi’s public education story.

Online: https://www.djournal.com/

___

Jan. 24

The Greenwood Commonwealth on human trafficking in the state:

A company that provides services to vulnerable children said it bluntly this week: Mississippi is a thoroughfare for the horrible crime of human trafficking.

That assessment came in a press release from Canopy Children’s Solutions, which assists children through a program of behavioral health, educational and social services efforts.

“Information gathered from the National Human Trafficking Hotline shows a hotbed of activity throughout the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida along Interstate 10,” the press release said. “Additionally, Interstate 20 has been dubbed the Human Trafficking Super Highway for its heightened activity - both are major Mississippi thoroughfares.

“The hotline receives an average of 150 calls each day regarding tips or cries for help. As the number of victims begins to rise swiftly - estimated between 25 and 40 million victims across the globe - we are starting to see more and more activity in our own backyard.”

The press release said sexual exploitation is the largest element of human trafficking, while other parts include forced labor and even debt bondage. This is uncomfortably close to the immoral practices of slavery and indentured servitude, and the problem demands more attention so that the public can recognize signs of possible trafficking:

- Seeing a young person and an adult whose behavior toward one another is different from normal parent-child interaction. Typically a trafficked child is fearful or overly sexual.

- A person with a tattoo of a name, number or barcode in a visible location, such as the neck, chest, shoulder or arm, may be a victim of sex trafficking.

- A young person alone at night at gas stations or truck stops, or who is carrying no identification or belongings.

- A child who solicits sex, or a female child whose appearance is highly inappropriate for her age, including hair extensions, revealing clothing, flashy manicures or dramatic makeup.

- A person with bruises, open wounds or swelling on very visible areas of the face and body.

The press release said that between July and October 2019 - just four months - authorities rescued 88 juvenile victims of human trafficking in Mississippi. But the press release said that is almost certainly “a small glimpse of the gruesome larger picture.”

If I-10 and I-20 are trafficking highways, it’s likely that Interstate 55 is used for a share of this transportation as well. That means this problem is running not all that far from Greenwood, and residents who see young people or adults with any of the signs listed above should contact local authorities.

They also can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-737-7888. Anyone who wants more information can visit a federal government website, www.ice.gov/features/human-trafficking.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the first step is becoming aware that victims of this horrible crime may very well be passing through or near this area.

Online: https://www.gwcommonwealth.com/

___

Jan. 24

The Vicksburg Post on flood-fighting efforts:

Compliments and accolades given to Downtown Vicksburg have been worth it and well-deserved.

Visitors who visit and residents who have lived in Vicksburg long enough to see the dramatic development and improvements downtown laud over what has become a centerpiece to life in Warren County.

While there is plenty to be proud of and plenty to celebrate, there are a few things that still need to be checked off the list and a few things that need some attention.

We have long called on the city to clean, renovate and overall improve the state of parking, specifically the parking garages located downtown. We have pressed for the continued development of the city’s riverfront to be more welcoming to visitors and more user-friendly to residents.

The creation of the Washington Street Park as a gathering place in downtown has been a huge step forward, but what about the hill between Washington Street and Levee Street that is now best used for children sliding on cardboard. The creation of the amphitheater could put that good space to good use.

We have also been critical of Levee Street’s condition from Clay Street traveling north to where it connects with Washington Street. Even though it is used as a truck route, attention must be paid to this stretch of road, not just for those who travel it for business, but for those shopping at Levee Street Marketplace and visiting the Lower Mississippi River Museum.

While those needs mentioned above are important, today we call on the city, officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and others who need to be part of the discussion, to review the current flood-fighting efforts implemented downtown and how to bring them into the 21st Century.

The war waged by city crews currently involves what appears to be an interlocking system of railroad ties and tar at key points near the riverfront. The practice has been often criticized by Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and we agree.

Is there not a better, more efficient and modern way? Has not technology advanced by leaps and bounds since the development of this particular flood-fighting effort?

While the city and business owners have made significant investments into the growth and development of our downtown, we would hope a similar investment - both in time and energy - could be spent on how to best protect it.

Online: https://www.vicksburgpost.com/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.