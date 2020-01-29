Federal agents on Wednesday revealed the longest cross-border tunnel ever discovered on the U.S.-Mexico line, saying it ran more than three-quarters of a mile into San Diego and was used to traffic drugs.

The tunnel was five and a half feet high and two feet wide, and had a railway system, ventilation and high voltage electrical cables, drainage and an elevator at the entrance.

It ran from an industrial building in Tijuana more than 4,000 feet into the U.S.

It was discovered in August, and both U.S. and Mexican authorities have been investigating since then.

“The sophistication of this tunnel demonstrates the determination and monetary resources of the cartels,” said John W. Callery, special agent in charge at the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Border and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were also involved.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.