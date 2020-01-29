GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - The mother of a 10-month-old girl who was dehydrated and malnourished pleaded no contest Wednesday to second-degree murder, two days after her husband was convicted in the child’s death.

Tatiana Fusari will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison, WOOD-TV reported.

Mary Welch weighed just 8 pounds, a newborn’s weight, when she died in 2018 at her home in northern Kent County.

A jury on Monday convicted Seth Welch of murder and child abuse. He faces life in prison without na opportunity for parole.

Prosecutors argued that Welch believed Mary would be too weak to help on his farm near Cedar Springs. Defense attorney Charles Clapp said Welch’s “ineptitude” and “mistaken religious beliefs” shouldn’t add up to child abuse.

The couple has three other children.

