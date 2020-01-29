Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions sniped at John Bolton in a series of tweets Wednesday evening, saying the ex-national security advisor’s forthcoming memoir was an “act of disloyalty.”

Mr. Sessions wrote that he didn’t write a book or go on CNN to criticize President Trump because it’s not “the honorable thing to do.”

“You are there to serve his agenda, not your own. He was elected, not you. SECOND - It is an act of disloyalty to the administration one serves, and tends to undermine the unity and teamwork needed to reach the highest level of effectiveness,” Mr. Sessions wrote.

“Third- it sets a very damaging and dangerous precedent. A President must have the ability to have candid conversations with his National Security Advisor, his AG, his SOS, etc., without fear those conversations will end up in a book or newspaper,” he continued.

Mr. Sessions became a frequent target of Mr. Trump after he recused himself from Russian election interference investigation. That lead to the appointment of former special counsel Robert Mueller.

