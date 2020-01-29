Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that there are enough votes to force Hunter Biden to testify in the impeachment trial, should senators vote to have any witnesses.

He was responding to a challenge from the top Democrat, Sen. Charles E. Schumer, who seemed to doubt the GOP could muster the votes.

“There’s 53 Republican votes to call Hunter Biden,” Mr. Graham said.

Mr. Biden worked for a Ukrainian company that was under investigation for corruption at the time his father, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, was in office in the U.S.

It is that arrangement that President Trump was interested in having Ukraine investigate — and which Democrats say he illegally made a condition of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.

Democrats want to call witnesses, but say calling Mr. Biden would turn the Senate impeachment into a “circus.”

Republicans counter that if witnesses are called, the president should be allowed to make his case with whichever witnesses he wants — and Mr. Biden seems a likely bet.

