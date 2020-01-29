OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man has been ordered held without bail in the stabbing death last week of another man.

A judge on Wednesday denied bail for Ahmed Ismaeil, 24, who is charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count in the fatal stabbing Friday of LaZell Hampton, 22, of Omaha.

Police have said officers were called to an area in northeast Omaha just after 10:30 p.m. Friday and found Hampton suffering from a stab wound. He later died at a hospital.

A brother of the victim, Finest Hampton, told the Omaha World-Herald that Ismaeil is the ex-boyfriend of a woman LaZell Hampton was dating.

