KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been fatally shot inside a Pizza Hut in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to the shooting around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released, and police provided no information about a suspect in the news release.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.