CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who posed as a federal agent to sell counterfeit precious metal coins and bars has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.

Jonathan Kirschner, 35, of Moorestown, must also pay $14,600 in restitution and forfeit the counterfeit goods under the sentence imposed Tuesday, federal prosecutors said.

Kirschner admitted selling fake gold bars to a coin collector for $11,000 while wearing a badge purporting to identify himself as an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He also claimed to be an ATF agent in written correspondence and in person with the victim.

Federal prosecutors say Kirschner also sold 49 counterfeit Morgan dollar coins in 2017 to two people while posing as an ATF agent. They say he faked being an ATF agent to put his victims at ease when they made purchases.

Kirschner pleaded guilty in June 2018 to falsely impersonating an ATF agent and unlawfully bringing counterfeit coins and bars into the U.S.

